Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rise

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 30 increased by $0.14 and amounted to $87.54 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.15 (to $85.66 per barrel).

It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6% compared to the indicator of 2021.