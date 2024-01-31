Azerbaijani Oil Prices Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in
the Italian port of Augusta on January 30 increased by $0.14 and
amounted to $87.54 per barrel compared to the previous indicator,
Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.15 (to $85.66 per
barrel).
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.14 amounting
to $87.54 per barrel on January 30, Azernews reports.
Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.15, as
compared to the previous price, and amounted to $ 85.66 per
barrel.
It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price of
one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars.
Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6%
compared to the indicator of 2021.
