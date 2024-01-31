Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 14 Out Of 20 Shaheds Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders shot down 14 out of 20 Shahed one-way attack drones launched by Russian aggressors last night.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into January 31, 2024, the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with 20 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russia), Chauda and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Crimea and Russia's Voronezh region," the post said.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy targets in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian cyberattack takes down Russian Defense Ministry's special communications server