1965 -- Kuwait Writers Association was officially launched. The association, which was established in November 1964, consisted of poets, storywriters, novelists, men of letters and critics.

1972 -- Former member of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Abdulrahman Al-Bahar passed away at age of 87. The deceased was one of the founders of KCCI and contributed to establishment of many companies.

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah announced nomination of Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

1993 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated former UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar with Kuwait Order in recognition of his efforts during Iraq's invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91.

2002 -- Four people were killed and 19 injured in an explosion caused by an oil leak in Rawdhatain Field, northern Kuwait. The incident caused around USD 150 million in losses.

2004 -- Former Health Ministry undersecretary Dr. Nael Al-Naqeeb passed away at age 68. One of Kuwait's first surgeons, Dr. Al-Naqeeb held several positions within the ministry and attained the post of undersecretary in 1977.

2008 -- Kuwaiti actor Khalil Ismail, a leading member in the Arabian Gulf Theater band, passed away at age of 61.

2014 -- Poet Meteb Al-Saeed passed away at age of 62.

2023 -- Poet Fadhel Al-Tailchi, who contributed to establishment of Kuwait official gazette in 1954, passed away at age of 96.