SEHA Hosts 4Th Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference With International Experts

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 28 January 2024: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, successfully concluded the 4th Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference which was held on 27-28 January. The conference brought together specialists to discuss and analyze the latest standards in mental healthcare, fostering reforms in mental health throughout the region.

The 4th Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference was inaugurated with the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), and Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, The Executive Director of Research and Innovation Center.

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference serves as the largest integrated mental health congress in the region and offers a forum for new ideas and the latest innovations for improving the quality of life for people, friends, families and colleagues affected by mental health issues.



As part of SEHA's efforts to champion comprehensive healthcare, the company proudly hosted this groundbreaking event, guided by PureHealth's NorthStar – Longevity. SEHA took the lead in integrating mental health services into the broader healthcare spectrum through a multidisciplinary approach.

Themed 'Harmonizing Minds: Bridging Gaps, Breaking Barriers,' the conference underscores SEHA's commitment to advancing understanding, expanding access, and destigmatizing mental health conditions. This event marked a significant stride in SEHA's ongoing mission to redefine global mental healthcare standards.



In its fourth edition, the conference was held under the sponsorship of Frontline Heroes Office, in line with the office's efforts to provide support to frontline heroes in the UAE.



Her Excellency Maha Barakat, Director General of the Frontline Heroes Office, stated:“In line with the Frontline Heroes Office's efforts to provide long-term support and resources to nurture the mental welfare of our frontline heroes, the office is proud to sponsor this year's 4th Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference in collaboration with SEHA,”

“The aim of sponsoring this year's conference is to continue our continuous efforts to provide mental, moral, and financial support to those working on the frontlines, in celebration and in honor of their dedication to the protection of our community.” Her Excellency added.

Her Excellency also highlighted the importance of prioritizing and maintaining the mental welfare of all frontline heroes, and providing

consistent support and resources to those who sacrifice their lives for the protection of our community.

Dr. Ayesha Al khoori, Excutive Director of Healthcare Facilities Sector at the

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:“Mental health is one of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's main areas of focus, and DoH continues to work towards its vision of creating 'A Healthier Abu Dhabi', to make sure that members of our community are at their healthiest - both mentally and physically,”

“DoH remains committed to working alongside healthcare professionals within the Emirate to refine its capabilities, foster awareness, and explore innovative approaches to enhance mental health services. Over the next two days, we look forward to fruitful meetings and meaningful participation during the conference, so that together we can continue serving communities and preserving their health and safety.” Dr. Al Khoori added

Dr. Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer, SEHA Mental Health and Well-Being Services, said:“This conference is a testament to our commitment to advancing mental health integration across all dimensions. Our agenda explores intersection of mental health in various facets of life emphasizing holistic well-being. We have exemplary speakers from across the world joining us to share insights, experiences and cutting edge approaches to Mental health integration”

“This conference is a collaborative effort lead by SEHA mental health and Well-being services in brining various mental health providers and universities from across UAE, on a single platform to represent UAE as an emerging global leader in mental health services. This conglomerate of entities is a testament to SEHA's values where establishment of connections and pursuing common goals takes precedence over competition. It will showcase our unswerving commitment to making UAE a hub for longer, healthier and happier UAE”.

The conference is designed for academics and researchers, nurses, carers, doctors, therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and anyone with lived experience of or a passionate interest in mental health issues.

Through its subsidiaries, PureHealth is committed to shaping Abu Dhabi and the UAE into a society that excels both physically and psychologically by embracing a healthy lifestyle conducive to longevity and happiness, in line with the vision of the UAE's wise leadership.

