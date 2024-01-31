(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Customs and GDRFA's 'Successful Marriage' Program Guides 148 Employees towards Lasting Family Bliss







Dubai – 30, Jan 2024: The awareness program for individuals preparing for marriage, involving 148 employees from Dubai Customs and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, has successfully concluded. This program is part of the preparations for the tenth joint mass wedding between the two entities. Titled 'Successful Marriage,' the program spanned three consecutive days, featuring three training courses held at the main headquarters of Dubai Customs in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

The primary goal of the 'Successful Marriage' program is to equip employees approaching marriage with insights into various aspects of social life. It emphasizes the significance of family, addresses marital challenges, and underscores the importance of preserving the family unit. The focus is on fundamental principles for building a contented family and strategies for its long-term preservation.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expressed the institution's commitment to supporting the family, considering it a crucial element of UAE society. This commitment aligns with the overarching objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, aimed at establishing sustainable social development foundations, meeting community needs, promoting social cohesion, supporting the Emirati family, and upholding community values.

Musabih highlighted the department's corporate social responsibility strategy, which places emphasis on the family and community axis through societal initiatives targeting the development of skills in citizen cadres.

Similarly, His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, General Director of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, noted during the conclusion of the 'Successful Marriage' program that the organization of this mass wedding underscores the initiative's societal importance. It aligns with the nation's approach and the directives of the wise leadership, reinforcing the message of collaboration among all.

He stressed the significance of continuing such initiatives, contributing to ongoing sustainable development in the country and aligning with the visionary leadership's goals.

The training sessions within the 'Successful Marriage' program play a pivotal role in reshaping traditional views about marriage, providing a well-rounded understanding of family life and stability. They assist prospective couples in navigating challenges that may arise in their marital journey. Course topics encompass 'The Journey of Married Life,' 'Building the Bridge of Life,' and 'At the Thresholds of Marriage,' all geared towards supporting the Emirati family entity as the cornerstone of sustainable development in Emirati society. These courses were delivered by a distinguished panel of experts, specialists, and consultants in social and family relationships.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Dubai Customs collaborate annually to organize mass weddings. This collaborative effort aligns with the country's approach and the directives of the wise leadership, aiming to alleviate the burdens associated with weddings for those on the brink of marriage, enabling them to establish families as the fundamental pillar for creating a united and supportive society.