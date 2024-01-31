Diabetes, Thyroid Issues Prevalent Among Pregnant Women

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Birth Cohort Study has found that diabetes and thyroid are more common among pregnant women in Qatar. According to the findings of the first-of-its-kind study in the Middle East region, about 33% pregnant women have diabetes (gestational diabetes 30%; diabetes 3%), and 19% thyroid dysfunction.

The study by Qatar Biobank aims to examine how factors such as the environment, genetics, nutrition and social aspects may affect fetal growth and mother and child. It aims to recruit 3,000 families of mothers, fathers, and children, and follow the journey of the child until they are five years old.

Qatar Birth Cohort Study focuses more on chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and mental illness, which are more prevalent in Qatar than other parts of the world.

“Findings from our Qatar Birth Cohort Study reveal that many pregnant women experience diabetes, with thyroid issues following closely behind,” Qatar Bio Bank said on the X platform yesterday.

Under the study, at 12–15 weeks of pregnancy, women complete a 3-hour visit to the Qatar Biobank, during which they undergo a comprehensive clinical assessment, including having blood and other biological samples collected and completing questionnaires about various aspects of their lifestyle. The women are followed up again in their third trimester and at delivery. The children are assessed at 1 month, 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, and 4 years. Fathers are also invited to participate. They are also included in the study.

According to Qatar Biobank's 2022/2023 annual report, more than 400 pregnant women were recruited to the study. Qataris make 28% of the participants, while 54% are other Arab nationalities and 17% are other non-Arab nationalities.

A total of 210 medical referrals were made from Qatar Biobank data collected, which includes referrals for mothers and fathers.

Dyslipidaemia was the most common referral made (59), followed be referrals for diabetes (51) and abnormal thyroid function tests (21) for pregnant women. Among the fathers most common medical conditions were eczema/dermatitis, thyroid disease, and cardiovascular disease.