Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Market Poised To Reach US$ 33.4 Bn By 2032, Driven By Impressive 2.3% CAGR: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market?

The global frozen fruits and vegetables market size reached US$ 27.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2024-2032.

Request for PDF Sample of this Report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry:

Convenience and Changing Lifestyles:

One of the primary drivers of growth in the frozen fruits and vegetables market is the increasing demand for convenience in today's fast-paced lifestyles. Consumers are seeking quick and hassle-free meal solutions without compromising on nutrition and taste. Frozen fruits and vegetables offer a convenient and time-saving option as they are pre-cut, pre-washed, and require minimal preparation. This convenience factor resonates with busy households, working professionals, and individuals looking for healthier meal choices. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the focus on frozen foods, as they are known for their longer shelf life, reducing the need for frequent grocery store visits. This shift in consumer behavior towards frozen options is likely to continue driving market growth in the post-pandemic era.

Nutrition and Health Awareness:

Increasing health consciousness and the desire for nutritious food options are significant factors fueling the frozen fruits and vegetables market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritional benefits offered by frozen produce. Frozen fruits and vegetables are typically frozen at their peak ripeness, locking in essential vitamins and minerals. They are often considered as nutritious as their fresh counterparts, if not more, as they are not subject to the same degradation during transportation and storage. Furthermore, frozen produce provides access to a wide variety of fruits and vegetables year-round, even when they are out of season. This availability contributes to a balanced diet and encourages consumers to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their meals, promoting overall health and wellness.

Sustainability and Food Waste Reduction:

Sustainability concerns and the reduction of food waste are becoming increasingly important factors in the growth of the frozen fruits and vegetables market. Frozen produce has a longer shelf life compared to fresh, which reduces the likelihood of spoilage and food waste at the consumer level. This aligns with global efforts to minimize food wastage and its environmental impact. Additionally, some companies in the frozen food industry are actively working to reduce their carbon footprint by adopting sustainable practices in sourcing, packaging, and transportation. Consumers are becoming more conscious of these efforts and are more likely to choose frozen products from brands committed to sustainability.

Ask Analyst for Customization:

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Frozen Fruits

.Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables lead the market due to their versatile use in a wide range of dishes, including side dishes, soups, and stir-fries, making them a staple in households worldwide and contributing to their larger market share.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

oSupermarkets/Hypermarkets

oIndependent Retailers

oConvenience Stores

oOnline

oOthers

.Business-to-Business (B2B)

B2C distribution channels have the largest market share because frozen fruits and vegetables are primarily purchased by individual consumers through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail platforms, as they are commonly used for household consumption.

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Europe holds the largest market share in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market due to its well-established consumption patterns, high awareness of health and nutrition, and the convenience offered by frozen produce in the region's diverse culinary traditions.

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends:

The increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the frozen fruits and vegetables market across the globe. These products are recognized for retaining essential nutrients due to their freezing process at peak ripeness. Consumers are choosing frozen options as a convenient way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets.

Sustainability is a growing concern, and consumers are looking for brands that adopt eco-friendly practices. In the frozen fruits and vegetables market, there is a trend towards sustainable sourcing, reduced packaging waste, and energy-efficient freezing methods to align with environmental goals. There is a rising demand for clean-label frozen products with minimal additives and preservatives. Organic frozen fruits and vegetables, free from synthetic pesticides, are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry:

.Dole Food Company, Inc

.Ardo NV

.HJ Heinz

.Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

.General Mills

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Report:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here