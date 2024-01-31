Sweden is Close to Becoming a Smoke-Free Country after Adopting Harm Reduction Policies

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) As a testament to the importance of adopting harm reduction concepts and policies in the tobacco and nicotine product industry, Sweden is making progress towards becoming a smoke-free country. Currently, the smoking prevalence rate among its population is only 5.6%, which is one of the lowest smoking rates worldwide.



The concept of tobacco harm reduction involves offering smokers the chance to use safer alternative nicotine products, thereby helping them reduce the risks associated with traditional cigarette smoking. This approach, similar to what Sweden has adopted, is based on a set of measures and procedures outlined in the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) by the World Health Organization (WHO). These measures include the provisions of Article 1 - (d), which defines "tobacco control" as a comprehensive set of strategies aimed at improving public health. These strategies focus on reducing both the demand and supply of tobacco products, as well as implementing harm reduction measures to eliminate or minimize tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke. Sweden has implemented a comprehensive regulatory framework that includes various educational and awareness programs to prevent initiation and help people quit smoking. In addition, efforts have been to increase the availability of safer alternative nicotine products at reasonable prices. This initiative aims to encourage adult smokers who still smoke to switch to these alternatives and ultimately quit traditional smoking.



The availability of information on smoke-free alternative products is crucial in supporting the concept of tobacco harm reduction. This information serves as a guide for smokers who are seeking better alternatives to traditional cigarettes in order to avoid the risks associated with smoking. The Cochrane Organization, a global independent network that specializes in collecting reliable evidence on various health topics, recently conducted research on the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) to quit smoking. The findings in 2022 revealed that these products are a more effective alternative nicotine therapy in helping people quit smoking after six months or more.



Despite Sweden’s great success in reducing the risks of tobacco and its steady progress towards becoming a "smoke-free" country, the WHO has disregarded all the data that demonstrates the continuous decline in smoking rates in Sweden. This approach has yielded significant benefits in terms of reducing tobacco-related diseases and deaths. In fact, Sweden's mortality rate for tobacco-related diseases is 39. 6% lower than the average of European Union countries, which have an average smoking prevalence rate of 23%. Similar to Sweden, the European Union has adopted measures proposed by the WHO to reduce smoking. However, these countries have not yet embraced the comprehensive harm reduction approach that Sweden has taken.



Tobacco harm reduction is completely aligned with the right to health. The WHO acknowledges the concept and objectives of harm reduction, and it is crucial to support and enhance strategies that contribute to these goals. This support should be based on scientific evidence that demonstrates the benefits of safer alternative nicotine products in reducing risk and assisting smokers in transitioning away from traditional smoking. Governments should also make harm reduction strategies mandatory to ensure the right to health for all individuals.



