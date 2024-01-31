GCC Stocks See Mixed Performances

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances as traders reacted to developments in energy markets and company earnings. Uncertainty in oil markets remained a source of risks and could continue to affect performances.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent and could continue its rise after a short period of price corrections. Thanks to strong local fundamentals, the market could accumulate gains. The market also benefited from the strong earnings and performance of Mashreq Bank.

The Abu Dhabi stock market stabilized to a certain extent compared to the previous two weeks but remained exposed to another round of price corrections. Traders could monitor the developments in oil markets which could add to the uncertainty.

The Qatari stock market rebounded after a strong decline yesterday. The market could remain exposed to the downside as traders react to the volatility and uncertainty in energy markets.

The Saudi stock market recorded some price corrections after a series of gains. The market could be exposed to more losses if oil prices return to the downside.





MENAFN31012024006667014463ID1107789905