EXEED car sales started at EXEED Center AVTODOM

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Sales of cars of the premium brand EXEED started at the EXEED Center AVTODOM, located at Varshavskoye Highway 91B. AVTODOM Group and EXEED Company signed a dealer agreement in the fall of 2023 as part of the policy of expanding the brand portfolio.



The choice of location is related to the convenient location of the dealership center. The high professionalism of the staff has already been noted internationally. The team that will be responsible for servicing EXEED became vice-champion of the International competition among dealer centers in the Service category in 2019. These factors provide EXEED AVTODOM Center with high sales potential.



The entire EXEED model range is presented in the showroom. The advantages of the available models can be assessed during a test drive. Advantageous offers on trade-in, insurance and car loans are available to clients in addition to excellent service. Legal entities can purchase cars of the entire EXEED model range on lease with a benefit of 960 000 rubles until December 31. 7-year warranty applies to vehicles.



The EXEED brand debuted at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt am Main in 2017. The range was created under the leadership of Peter Matkin, EXEED's chief engineer. He previously served as group chief engineer for Jaguar Land Rover. Henry Bryce is responsible of EXEED's advanced technology. He is the former program director of the TESLA Model S series and the developer of the F-Series platform at Ford. Stephen Hume is the General Manager of Design at EXEED. He was previously responsible for the appearance of models from the General Motors, Ford and Hyundai brands.



Innovative design and technological solutions provide the highest level of comfort in the EXEED RX all-wheel drive cross-coupe. 20 ADAS assistants, including a blind spot monitoring system and a collision avoidance system, assist the driver. The new CDC suspension with adjustable shock absorber stiffness provides comfort when driving on any surface. The intelligent all-wheel drive system offers seven driving modes: sand, snow, mud, off-road, sport and standard and eco. The model is equipped with a gasoline engine with a capacity of 249 l/s. It allows accelerating to 100 km/h in 7,9 seconds. The stunning design complements the car's outstanding driving performance. EXEED RX received a Gold Award from the International Design Awards.



The compact premium crossover EXEED LX combines the most modern and comfortable options. a voice control system for car functions, a head-up display that allows to see the necessary information without being distracted from the road, wireless charging of any gadgets, a road sign recognition system, dual-zone climate control are included in this. Several systems ensure the safety of the driver and passengers. The modern Benteler chassis with fully independent front and rear wheel suspension ensures comfort in any road condition. The front-wheel drive EXEED LX is equipped with a 1.5-liter engine producing 147 hp. The all-wheel drive version is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine producing 150 hp.



EXEED TLX is a mid-size crossover with an elegant design and excellent driving performance. It has a panoramic roof. The BorgWarner multi-plate clutch is responsible for distributing torque between the axles of the updated TXL. Off-road travel becomes an easy and enjoyable ride, thanks to the intelligent drive control system with ultra-short response time (0.07 seconds), combined with a ground clearance of 210 mm.



EXEED TLX is a full-size crossover. It length is almost 5 meters. It is equipped with seven seats and a trunk volume of 2600 liters. The salon is equipped with three-zone climate control. Premium, anatomically shaped seats are trimmed with high-quality leather. Modern driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and all-round cameras, are responsible for safety.



“The desire for more unites the AVTODOM Group and the EXEED brand. Both companies strive to exceed customer expectations. We are pleased to introduce Russian motorists to a brand that is distinguished by the highest technology and impeccable design. The entire EXEED model range is presented in our dealership. We offer favorable purchasing conditions that significantly expand the financial capabilities of our clients, convenient loyalty programs and service that meets all international standards”, - Alexey Kirdyashov, brand director of EXEED Center AVTODOM, commented.





