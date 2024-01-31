SAIF Zone presents investment advantages to premium international gold, jewellery companies

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 30, 2024

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) Authority will take part in the 53rd Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The exhibition, hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah from January 31 through February 4, is set to showcase opulent displays of gold, precious stones, and jewellery by over 500 exhibitors and elite global brands in the sector.

At its stand, the SAIF Zone Authority will highlight viable investment prospects in gold and jewellery manufacturing within the Emirate of Sharjah, along with the concessions available at its Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park.

The park plays host to an ever-rising number of global companies specialising in gold and diamond production and manufacturing, offering an ideal environment for investors and traders in precious stones who are looking to expand their businesses and enter global markets, thanks to the exceptional amenities and top-notch services it offers. It also provides essential logistical facilities and services, a smooth licensing system, and advanced infrastructure, along with round-the-clock security and surveillance services, easy access to world-class diamond and gold manufacturing hubs, and transport lines that link it to major global markets.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, said the Zone’s participation in the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, one of the biggest events of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa, attests to its relentless efforts to draw in a range of global companies to establish their businesses in Sharjah.

SAIF Zone, he said, supports these companies to expand across the region as they benefit from its strategic positioning adjacent to Sharjah International Airport and close to the Emirate’s seaports, its state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, and the advantages, competitive services, and investment solutions it offers to investors, which enhance their ease of doing business.

HE Al Mazrouei said: “By participating in the Show, we at SAIF Zone affirm our commitment to creating an exemplar environment for attracting investments to Sharjah. We are especially focused on appealing to companies operating in gold and precious stones, many of which have their regional headquarters at our Gold, Diamond, and Commodities Park.”





MENAFN31012024006976014991ID1107789894