Kuwait Cabinet submits 24/25 budget bill to parliament for review, discussion, and approval

(MENAFN- Mofpresscenter) Kuwait, January 30th, 2024: The Kuwait Ministry of Finance today released the State of Kuwait’s draft budget bill for the coming fiscal year, which starts April 1, 2024 and ends on March 31, 2025. The budget forecasts 18.66 billion in revenue (-4.1% vs current year's budget), 24.55 billion in expenditure (-6.6% vs current budget), and projects a deficit of KD 5.89 billion (-13.5% vs the budgeted deficit for the current year ending on March 31st of KWD 6.81 billion).



24/25 Budget highlights

● Revenue:

○ Total projected revenue: KD18.66 billion, representing a decrease of 4.1% compared to the current year’s budget.

○ Non-oil revenue: KD2.42 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% compared to the current year’s budget.

● Expenditure:

○ Budgeted expenditure: KD24.55 billion representing a decrease of 6.6% compared to the current year’s budget.

○ Expenditure breakdown:

■ Salaries and Subsidies: 79.4% of total expenditure

■ Capital Expenditure: 9.3% of total expenditure

■ Other Expenses comprise 11.3%

● Projected Fiscal Balance:

○ KD5.89 billion fiscal deficit, projecting a decrease of 13.5% compared to the forecasted deficit in the current year’s budget.

○ Break-even point: An average price per barrel of USD 90.7 for the financial year.





MENAFN31012024006636014421ID1107789886