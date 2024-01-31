HSCT Market To Record Growth Of USD 2.38 Billion Between 2022 And 2027, North America To Occupy 40% Market Share - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.38 billion from 2023 to 2027, with a

CAGR of 6.5% , according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

North America will

contribute

40% to the growth

during the forecast period. The US dominates the Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market in North America, owing to heightened awareness of stem cell therapy and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Stringent regulations notwithstanding, the prevalence of bone marrow diseases and various blood carcinomas drives market growth. Mixed financing arrangements in healthcare further bolster the expansion in the US, contributing to overall growth prospects in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key

players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants , Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The

report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Athersys Inc., Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., bluebird bio Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Taiga Biotechnologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Talaris Therapeutics Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., AllCells Corp.

The market is segmented by Application (Bone marrow transplant, Peripheral blood stem cell transplant, and Cord blood transplant), Type (Autologous HSCT and Allogeneic HSCT), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The report is segmented by application into bone marrow transplant, peripheral blood stem cell transplant, and cord blood transplant. The

bone marrow transplant sub-segment leads in the growth.

Advancements in hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) technology , such as Ranfac's Marrow Cellution, have led to safer procedures and improved success rates. These innovations address challenges associated with traditional transplant syringes, like contamination and poor cellular yield, driving market growth. Continued technological advancements are expected to fuel adoption rates and expand the global HSCT market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for personalized medicine is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the increased risk of complications post-HSCT challenges the growth.

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Applications include:

The industry

encompasses various procedures like bone marrow, stem cell, and umbilical cord blood transplants, used in conditions like leukemia and lymphoma. Stem cell harvesting and immunosuppression are vital components, with considerations for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and engraftment. Donor selection and HLA matching are crucial, alongside post-transplant care and infection management, highlighting the role of transplantation centers and cord blood banks. Ongoing research drives advancements in HSCT.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

