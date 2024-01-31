Season's First Widespread Snow In Himachal Brings Cheers To Farmers, Hoteliers

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 31 (IANS) After a long dry spell of nearly two months, snow in Himachal Pradesh and widespread rain in its lower reaches on Wednesday brought cheers to the farmers and hoteliers in the region.

Shimla's nearby tourist spots saw the first good snowfall of the season, giving areas a picturesque look.

"Shimla's nearby places received significant snowfall early this (Wednesday) morning. This is the first good snowfall of the season," an official of the meteorological office told IANS.

He said chances of another spell of snow in the state would continue till Thursday due to western disturbances.

Another picturesque tourist resort Manali in Kullu district and Dalhousie in Chamba district have been experiencing snow, the season's first at both places.

Reports say police rescued nearly 300 tourists stranded near the Atal Tunnel, the highway tunnel built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas in upper Manali, after the onset of heavy snow on Tuesday evening. The tourists were traveling in around 50 vehicles and one HRTC bus.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing moderate snow," said the official.

Lower areas of the state including Dharamsala, Shimla, Solan, Nahan and Mandi received mild to moderate rain, bringing the temperature down considerably.

The snowfall and rain have cheered farmers and hoteliers in the region.

"The prolonged dry spell across the state is finally over. This spell of snow is good for the apple, peach, plum, apricot and almond crops," said Naresh Chauhan, an orchardist in Shimla's Jubbal area.

He said negligible snowfall and rain in most fruit-growing areas of the state after November had reduced the moisture content in the soil.

The meteorological office said the Kothgarh-Thanedar belt in Shimla district and the Kullu valley would have chances of good snowfall in the next 24 hours.

Tourism industry representatives are also happy after the snow in Shimla nearby areas and in Manali.

"We are hopeful that the good spell of snow will attract the tourists," said an elated hotelier in Manali.

