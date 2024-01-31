JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo Is Pleased To Invite To A Winter Test-Drive A JAECOO J7

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, located 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road at the address: Moscow, Novomoskovsky administrative district, Kievskoe highway, 23rd kilometer, is launching a winter test-drive. Everyone can look at the JAECOO J7 from January 2 to January 31, 2024.
The JAECOO J7 model is a combination of increased safety, spacious interior and technological design along with a modern engine. The car is equipped with innovative systems for parking assistance, lane keeping control and emergency braking. It accelerates to 100 km/h by 8.9 seconds.
Gifts and the opportunity to participate in a drawing for super prizes await customers. In addition to the incredible pleasure of getting to know the crossover. You need to come in JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, take a test drive and receive a unique code to compete for the main prize. The code must be registered on the website jaecoo/winter-drive and you can believe in victory.
All details can be obtained from the sales managers of JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo.
Sign up for a test drive by calling +7 (495)-788-08-12.
