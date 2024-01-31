Vulcan Bionic Hand Launches 6 Essential Grips For Arm Amputees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd September 2023: Vulcan Augmetics, a leading innovator in prosthetic technology, takes a giant leap towards redefining the landscape for arm amputees with the launch of its groundbreaking product - the Vulcan Bionic Hand. This innovative prosthesis introduces six essential grips, marking a significant advancement in accessibility and functionality for individuals with limb differences.

The Evolution of Vulcan Bionic Hand

Vulcan Bionic Hand is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in prosthetic technology. With an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of arm amputees, Vulcan has introduced a range of six essential grips, each designed to enhance the user's adaptability in various daily activities.











Here are the six essential grips:



1)Wide opening angle/Open palm grip

The hand has a wide opening angle, which helps the patient hold more objects in daily life. When you combine it with the third thumb lock position and wrist rotation, It can perform palm opening to carry bowls or similar objects.





2)Key/Card Grip

The hand can perform card grip with the third thumb lock position, which allows users to hold many objects in daily life, such as smartphones, bank cards, wallets, and keys.







3)Hook Grip and Weight Bearing

The Vulcan hand can perform hook grip efficiently and reliably by using the first or second thumb lock and adjusting the wrist to the angle you like. The hand can carry up to 12 kg to accommodate your heavy-duty work.







4)Tripod Grip

The Vulcan hand can perform tripod grip effectively, helping patients hold small objects like pens, spoons, and forks firmly and reliably.







5)Precision Grip

The Vulcan hand can perform fine precision grip, holding thin and small objects as small as toothpicks or tissue.









6)Power Grip

The hand can perform a tight and reliable power grip. With an adjustable wrist angle, patients can do many critical daily tasks, such as holding water cups/bottles and tools.









To learn more about these essential grips, check out the video:





User-Centric Design

What sets Vulcan Bionic Hand apart is its user-centric design. Each grip is seamlessly integrated, allowing users to transition effortlessly between grips crafted with precision and empathy based on their specific needs. This user-friendly approach ensures that the Vulcan Bionic Hand becomes an extension of the user, enhancing adaptability and promoting confidence in daily tasks.



Enhanced Adaptability for Daily Activities

The introduction of these six essential grips signifies a paradigm shift in how arm amputees engage with daily activities. Vulcan Bionic Hand goes beyond traditional prosthetics, empowering users to navigate many tasks with newfound confidence and ease.



Contact Vulcan Today

For arm amputees seeking to explore Vulcan Bionic Hand's possibilities, the journey begins by contacting Vulcan's dedicated team of experts. Learn more about how these six essential grips can redefine your daily experiences. Connect with us at and embark on a transformative journey towards enhanced adaptability and empowerment.





About the Company: Established in 2017, Vulcan Augmetics has been offering high-quality yet affordable prosthetics that the disabled can adapt to immediately with the least clinical training for years. From the very beginning until now, Vulcanï¿1⁄2s mission has always been to help people with limb amputation minimizing financial and emotional difficulties during their journey to make their life and their families better and happier. To do that, Vulcan has set its goal to never stop developing new technology and creating more innovative products with the lowest cost for the disabled community.

For product and tech support, contact us at ....





