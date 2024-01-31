Stonewall National Museum Opens Registration For Education Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 29, 2024 - The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library prepares for the 11th annual SNEP Symposium, in Fort Lauderdale, April 11 to 14 The symposium offers the tools needed to create a safer, more affirming environment for LGBTQIA+ students, teachers, and families in K-12 schools across the United States.



SNEP, which stands for Stonewall National Education Program is accessible to all and has served educators and administrators alike since its inception.



The SNEP Symposium will be held at the Stonewall Museum and other locations in Fort Lauderdale, will be a primarily in-person event with select programs being available virtually. The event will include discussions by educators on best practices leading to a welcoming educational environment for LGBTQIA+ plus youth. All educators are encouraged to attend.



The Symposium offers access to inclusive curriculums that include LGEBTQ+ history and culture and other essentials ensuring all people are represented in the educational system and process. How does a school or classroom teacher respond to anti-LGBTQIA+ policies and procedures, the ability to network with other educators, and much more.



Individuals from across the US will be in attendance, including teachers, counselors, school administrators, board members, and state Department of Education representatives.



"The symposium is a powerful resource for educators, especially in a time rife with uncertainty and adversity for the LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized communities," said Robert Kesten, Stonewall's Executive Director. "The best way to stop ignorance and hatred is by improving our educational system and providing tools that bring people together and unify divided communities."



Registration for the event is open with tickets for individuals or groups of less than 10 participants priced at $150 USD each. For groups more than 10, ticket prices are $125 USD.



Sponsorship registration is also available. The symposium team is accepting proposals from those interested in presenting at the symposium.

