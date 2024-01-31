Xergy Inc. Concludes All Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 31st, 2023, Xergy Inc. ceased all operations (following sale of assets in 2021).

Founded in 2010 by Bamdad Bahar, Xergy developed an Intellectual Property estate encompassing over 100 patents and a commercial catalog of advanced materials for renewable energy applications. Xergy was the world's largest supplier of composite Anion Exchange Membranes (AEMs). Xergy also offered a wide range of composite Cation Exchange membranes. Xergy also offered leading-edge solid-state hydrogen compressors utilizing both electrochemical and metal hydride-based technologies.



Xergy Inc. also developed advanced membranes for managing moisture content in gas streams for HVAC applications. This technology includes membranes for water desalination and gas drying. In addition, Xergy Inc. developed technology involving CO2 processing.

Separately, Xergy Inc. took over and cleaned up several environmentally blighted sites in Delaware: 310 North Race Street (Georgetown) and 105 Park Avenue (Seaford). 310 North Race Street was a distribution center for an oil and gas company. All clean-up operations were completed and certified by the authorities. The plant at 105 Park Avenue had over 200 barrels of unmarked waste creating a massive liability for its owners (the state of Delaware). All the waste was analyzed, properly disposed of, and the clean-up was certified by the authorities.

Bamdad Bahar stated: "I am immensely proud of what Xergy accomplished; and the successful sale of assets and personnel to the largest player in our industry which will enable the company to grow and impact global sustainability. It caps off a 40-year career as an early proponent of the hydrogen economy (attending one of the first Hydrogen energy conferences); to leading teams that invented and commercialized ground breaking new, billion-dollar, highly profitable and transformational membrane products at Gore (which have become a key component in fuel cells globally), to the dramatic growth of Teledyne Energy Systems, to leading this new team that invented and commercialized next generation materials for the transition to the Hydrogen economy. This includes new (AEM) membrane products for water electrolysis systems to produce low-cost, green hydrogen, and high aspect ratio metal hydride sorption products. Not to be forgotten are Xergy's contributions to cleaning up several sites in Delaware. The team and operations will be moving to a new better resourced site. Xergy Inc. made 'our' world a much better place than the one before us!"

