More Than 300 People Evacuated From Two Communities In Kharkiv Region In Past Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mandatory evacuation from 27 settlements in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region continues - more than 300 residents have left two communities over the past two weeks.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Over 300 people were evacuated over two weeks, including 30 children. Before the evacuation was announced, 3,000 people lived there, including more than 250 children. The evacuation continues. We are working in this direction together with local authorities and the National Police. So far, we do not plan to announce forced evacuation, as people are leaving gradually, and then it will depend on the situation," said Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

Enemy attacks two communities inregion with Iskander missiles

As reported, on January 16, mandatory evacuation was announced for the Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities of Kharkiv region's Kupiansk district.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service