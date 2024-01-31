Ukrainian Cyberattack Takes Down Russian Defense Ministry's Special Communications Server

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have attacked the Russian Defense Ministry's special communications server.

The intelligence agency's press service said this in a statement on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate states that on January 30, 2024, a cyberattack took down the server of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of Russia, which was used for special communications," the statement reads.

The operation in the enemy's cyberspace was carried out by HUR specialists, the statement added.

As a result of the cyberattack, the exchange of information between the Russian Defense Ministry units that used the Moscow-based server was terminated.

"The software on the attacked server was approved by Russia's Federal Security Service as compliant with state information security standards. The software was installed at various strategic facilities of the Russian public sector, including military facilities," HUR said.

Ukrainian intelligence added that the cyber operation was ongoing.