UK Distributes Over 2.2 Million Items Of Kit To Ukrainian Soldiers Since June 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom has distributed more than 2.2 million items of kit to the Ukrainian military since June 2022, including field uniforms, boots, first aid kits and winter overalls.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

More than 34,000 soldiers have received a black bag kit issue, containing 65-70 items per bag including boots, helmets and body armor.

Every soldier who comes to the UK for training on Operation Interflex gets issued the majority of items on arrival. The kit supports them during training and when deployed back in Ukraine.

Each soldier is issued with personal protective equipment including helmet, body armor, eye protectors, ear protectors, pelvic protection, field uniform and boots, cold and wet weather clothing, as well as additional equipment required for field conditions including poncho, sleeping bag, and entrenching tools.

Upon completion of training and before returning to the UK, the Ukrainians receive additional high-value items including a full stocked first aid kit, and Norwegian winter white coveralls.

"At a difficult time, when Russia attacked Ukraine and the country was faced with the need to increase its army and strengthen its combat capability and did not have a sufficient number of safe places for military training, Britain and partner countries extended a helping hand to Ukraine," the Ukrainian General Staff said.

The UK has helped train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.