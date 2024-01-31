               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Europe Saw Record Temperature Of 48.8 C In 2021, UN Weather Agency Confirms


1/31/2024 12:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday confirmed that continental Europe saw a record temperature of 48.8 C (119.8 F) in 2021, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the findings published in the International Journal of Climatology, the temperature was recorded in Italy's Sicily Island on Aug. 11, 2021, WMO's media officer Clare Nullis said at a UN press conference in Geneva.

Nullis stated that the previous record for continental Europe of 48.0 C was held by the Greek cities of Athens and Elefsina on July 10, 1977 based on official government sources.

In a press release, WMO rapporteur Randall Cerveny said: "The extremes presented before the WMO for adjudication are 'snapshots' of our current climate. It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur across Europe in the future." 

"This investigation demonstrates the alarming tendency for continuing high temperature records to be set in specific regions of the world," Cerveny warned.

