Europe Saw Record Temperature Of 48.8 C In 2021, UN Weather Agency Confirms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday confirmed
that continental Europe saw a record temperature of 48.8 C (119.8
F) in 2021, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
According to the findings published in the International Journal
of Climatology, the temperature was recorded in Italy's Sicily
Island on Aug. 11, 2021, WMO's media officer Clare Nullis said at a
UN press conference in Geneva.
Nullis stated that the previous record for continental Europe of
48.0 C was held by the Greek cities of Athens and Elefsina on July
10, 1977 based on official government sources.
In a press release, WMO rapporteur Randall Cerveny said: "The
extremes presented before the WMO for adjudication are 'snapshots'
of our current climate. It is possible, indeed likely, that greater
extremes will occur across Europe in the future."
"This investigation demonstrates the alarming tendency for
continuing high temperature records to be set in specific regions
of the world," Cerveny warned.
