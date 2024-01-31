British Expert Sheds Light On Impact Of Aramco's Pullback On Global Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Saudi oil giant Aramco will not raise its crude oil production
from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million.
According to the international media outlets, the world's
largest crude exporter had got order from the Saudi Energy Ministry
to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) at current
levels.
The reason behind the decision of the Ministry has not been
revealed.
It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia is the largest oil exporter
in the world and it has played a role of safety cushion for global
supplies in case of major disruptions caused by conflict or natural
disasters.
Many believe that Saudi Arabia deliberately pulled back from its
goal to sustain global oil prices over $70. As is known, other oil
producer countries such as the USA and Brazil are expanding their
oil production.
The U.S. is producing record amounts of oil, with production
hitting 13.2 million barrels a day. Brazil is also expanding
production quickly, and drilling is increasing in Guyana and other
countries, too.
If the kingdom increased its oil production in addition to other
countries, price crashes could be expected.
On the other hand, keeping the prices over $70 negatively
impacts the economy of oil-importing countries. So the world,
witness the competition between oil producers and consumers.
The British journalist and expert on energy issues, Neil Watson,
in a comment for Azernews , noted that the
overwhelming impact on all oil-importing nations will be that the
oil barrel price is kept artificially high, thereby exacerbating
the existing cost of living crisis and overall inflation.
Immediately after the announcement, the price of Brent crude rose
0.24 per cent to reach USD82.6 per barrel.
“Despite having received an earlier directive from the Saudi
government to increase production capacity to 13 million barrels
per day, the impacts of decarbonisation are beginning to show their
effects. Although demand is still growing, the IEA revealed that
the fourth quarter of 2023 saw global gains drop by almost 400kb/d
and global gains during 2024 are predicted to halve to over
1.1mb/d. This is mainly due to the policies of European
governments, particularly regarding encouragement towards the
adoption of electric vehicles,” Neil Watson said.
The pundit pointed out that this situation will continue ad
infinitum and probably heralds further production restrictions
across the OPEC+ countries, for which Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil
producer in the world, is the figurehead. He added that as demand
for oil further reduces, every attempt will be taken to keep the
barrel price high (above USD80).
As for Azerbaijan, Neil Watson noted that the country works on
new energy sources, such as green energy, and tries to diversify
its export by thriving its non-oil export.
“It is acknowledged that there is no shortage of oil in
Azerbaijan - new resources keep being found. The issue is that
there is reducing justification for exploiting these. Instead,
SOCAR and its partners are correct to focus on the Southern Gas
Corridor and gas production as a whole, as this is a transitional
fuel for which there is a great demand. But also it mostly focus on
its renewable wave, wind and solar energy and seriously look at
exploiting and developing its non-oil economy,” N. Watson
concluded.
