Michael J. Rytel, MD, FAAOS, An Orthopedic Surgeon With Greater Pittsburgh Orthopedic Associates

Dr. Rytel is a seasoned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh and Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. He joined the practice in 1996 and specializes in minimally invasive/arthroscopic surgical procedures of the shoulder, elbow, and knee, sports medicine, and shoulder replacements.

A 1990 graduate of Feinberg School of Medicine of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, he went on to perform his residency in orthopedic surgery (1990-1995) at McGaw Medical Center and Feinberg School of Medicine. He continued to advance his training with a combined fellowship in sports medicine conducted at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh PA, and the Orthopedic Research of Virginia in Richmond, VA.

Subsequent to his education, the doctor obtained board certification in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS). The goal of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery is to establish educational and professional standards for orthopedic residents and surgeons, as well as to evaluate the qualifications and competence of orthopedic surgeons.

In his professional experience, Dr. Rytel is affiliated with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. He additionally maintains a private practice as an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. According to his website, rytelsportsmedicine,“his expertise and experience allow him to perform the most up to date surgical techniques available.” He employs the most advanced technique and technology available to provide a highly-personalized level of care. He serves patients at his GPOA locations in Pittsburgh and Brackenridge, as well as the hospital facilities for UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, and Highmark Health.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

