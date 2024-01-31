Flood-Hit TN Traders Demand Rs 50,000, Interest-Free Loan From Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Flood-hit traders in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi have demanded Rs 50,000 and interest-free loan ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from the state government.

The trader association leaders of Authoor, South Authoor and Mukkani told IANS that the trading community was demanding money to restart business as they suffered huge losses due to overflowing Tamarabarani river in December, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai south district president Ravi, while speaking to IANS, said: "We demand that the state government disburse Rs 50,000 each to traders and interest-free loans ranging from Rs one lakh rupees to Rs 10 lakh, in view of the damage wreaked by the overflowing Thamirabarani river in December 2023.'

He said though the District Industrial Centre (DIC) officials had collected over 400 applications for loans during a loan mela at Authoor on January 10, the proposals have not been taken up.

Ravi further said that banks were requesting for three guarantors, government or private employees holding PAN card and KYC and this has left the traders perplexed.

MR Muthuswamy , traders association leader, while speaking to IANS said: "While loss of cattle and livestock were considered and an enumeration carried out, loss of livelihood of traders was not considered."

He called upon the district administration to construct strong retaining walls for preventing the overflow of water into the town.

People of of Keelpidagai at Sivaramamangalam villages in Thoothukudi tied black ribbons on their faces and blamed the flooding on illegal sand mining on the bunds of the river by a private brick kiln near Varadharajapuram.

Local public alleged that even as water pumps, roads, and public facilities are yet to be restored, authorities have permitted the brick kiln to resume operations.

--IANS

aal/svn