Man Murders Wife, Lover After Duo Elopes In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Jan 31 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his wife and her lover to death after they eloped in Belagavi district in Karnataka.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Hina Mehaboob and her lover, 21-year-old Yasin Adam.

The accused was identified as 24-year-old Toufiq Shoukat, a resident of Kokatnur village.

According to the police, Hina and Toufiq got married four months ago and hired a cab to visit a dargah. However, Hina fell in love with cab driver Yasin and eloped with him, leaving behind her husband.

Hina and her lover Yasin started living at a farmhouse in Kokatnur. Enraged over the incident, Toufiq went to their house and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday evening. Toufiq hacked his wife Hina to death and later killed Yasin

Toufiq also attacked Hina's parents who had come to rescue their daughter.

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Miraj, Maharashtra. The accused escaped after the attack, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

