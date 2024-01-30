Delhi Records 7.3 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temp, Dense Fog

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees.

This morning, Delhi and its neighbouring regions were enveloped by dense fog, causing zero visibility and significant disruptions in road, rail, and air travel.

The capital is expected to face adverse weather conditions for the next two days, with reports attributing this phenomenon to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region.

According to the weatherman, there will be "dense to very dense fog and light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds towards evening or night".

While the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city, various stations witnessed it in 'severe' category as well.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 396 and PM10 reached 306, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 333, and PM10 at 205.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 388, and PM10 was at 269, both falling under the 'very poor' and 'poor' category, respectively.

