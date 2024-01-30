Automotive Steel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Steel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Automotive Steel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 30, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Automotive Steel Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive steel market size is predicted to reach $142.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the automotive steel market is due to the rising demand for automobiles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive steel market share. Major players in the automotive steel market include ArcelorMittal SA, Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd., United States Steel Corp., JSW Steel Ltd., Pohang Iron and Steel Company.

Automotive Steel Market Segments

By Component: Mild Steel, Alloy Steel, High Strength Steel, Advanced High Strength

By Process: Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF), Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

By Application: Body structure, Power train, Suspension, Other Applications

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: The global automotive steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive steel refers to the different types of steel that is used in manufacturing of various vehicle components. It usually requires raw materials such as iron ore and coal to melt in a blast furnace to produce molten iron. The iron ore is subsequently refined and alloyed with additional elements to produce suitable quality steel.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Steel Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Steel Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Steel Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Steel Market Size And Growth

......

27. Automotive Steel Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Steel Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

