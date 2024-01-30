Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $728.71 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%”
- The Business Research Company
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033
The Business Research Company's“Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the property & casualty reinsurance market size is predicted to reach $728.71 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.
The growth in the property & casualty reinsurance market is due to the rise in the number of natural calamities. North America region is expected to hold the largest property & casualty reinsurance market share . Major players in the property & casualty reinsurance market include Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BMS Group Limited, China Reinsurance Corporation, Everest Re Group Ltd..
Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Segments
1. By Type: Direct Selling, Intermediary Selling
2. By Mode: Online, Offline
3. By Application: Small Reinsurers, Midsized Reinsurers
4. By End-User: Life And Health Reinsurance, Non-Life Or Property And Casualty Reinsurance
5. By Geography: The global property & casualty reinsurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Property and casualty reinsurance is an agreement between a reinsurer and an insurance firm. The insurance business, or cedent, transfers liability to the reinsurance firm, which then assumes all or a portion of the risk connected with one or more insurance plans issued by the cedent.
