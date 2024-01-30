Catamarans Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Catamarans Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
As per TBRC's market forecast, the catamarans market size is predicted to reach $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.
The growth in the catamarans market is due to Increased cruising. Europe region is expected to hold the largest catamarans market share. Major players in the catamarans market include African Cats B V, Voyage Yachts Ltd., Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Catana Group SA, Seawind Group Holdings Pty Ltd., Outremer Catamarans.
Catamarans Market Segments
.By Product: Sailing Catamarans, Powered Catamarans
.By Size: Small(below 15m), Medium(15m-30m), Large(above 30m)
.By Application: Leisure, Commercial, Defense, Others
.By Geography: The global catamarans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A catamaran refers to a type of boat with two parallel hulls connected by a deck or bridge, providing excellent stability and speed on the water. They are used for sports and recreation activities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Catamarans Market Characteristics
3. Catamarans Market Trends And Strategies
4. Catamarans Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Catamarans Market Size And Growth
......
27. Catamarans Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Catamarans Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
