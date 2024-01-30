Agriculture And Forestry Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agriculture and Forestry Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Agriculture and Forestry Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the agriculture and forestry services market size is predicted to reach $498.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the agriculture and forestry services market is due to the rise in environmental concerns. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture and forestry services market share. Major players in the agriculture and forestry services market include Cargill Incorporated, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Bayer AG, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Hancock Victorian Plantations Holdings Pty Limited.

Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Segments

.By Type: Timber Production, Wood Technology, Forestry Economics and Marketing, Other Forestry Services

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods

.By Geography: The global agriculture and forestry services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agriculture and forestry services refer to the process of controlling agriculture and forest system that involve structures, land, or buildings for buying and selling commodities and services necessary to support agricultural and forestry operations. It is used for crop management, forest management, land conservation, and carbon sequestration.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Characteristics

3. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

