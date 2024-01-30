Research Reveals 1 Out Of 3 Americans Thinks Aliens Live Among Us

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker staff

One in three Americans thinks aliens are living among us in disguise - and many suspect their boss, according to a new survey.

The research of 1,000 Americans saw 37 percent say they feel aliens may already be present here on Earth.

From sightings of 10-foot tall 'aliens' in Brazil to the recently refuted 'extraterrestrial' corpses found in Peru or the tourist board of Kentucky beaming messages to space to invite aliens to visit- the interest and debate around alien existence continues to fascinate.

However, many remain unconvinced. Forty-one percent of those polled disagree with the notion that extraterrestrial life may be walking and talking among us, with the remainder unsure (22%).

The out-of-this-world findings emerged from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Wealth of Geeks .

When asked who they feel may currently be an alien, 39% stated their current boss as a definite possibility while a third said they feel a certain celebrity may not originally be from this planet.

More than half of the 1,000 polled believe in the existence of aliens (53%) while a third do not (34%).

Men are slightly more likely than women to feel aliens exist, according to results (56% vs. 49%).

Michael Dinich, founder of WealthofGeeks, said:“The results show that, when it comes to believing in extraterrestrial life, many Americans are open to the possibility.

“And it seems a sizable number of people have reason to question whether their boss may be of this planet or not.

“No matter a person's beliefs on aliens, it's great to see many people enjoying the possibility of what could be, whether that's by embracing extraterrestrial life or a love of all things sci-fi.”

Were an alien race to officially make contact, 43% of the 1,000 surveyed feel our current world leaders are the right people to represent Earth.

But should Earth need new heroes, a confident four in ten (42%) said they believe they would be able to secure peace if personally chosen to represent Earth in talks with extraterrestrial life.

