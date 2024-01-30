H-1B Visa Domestic Renewal Programme Launched In US, Accepting Applications Until April 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States has launched a pilot programme that will benefit Indian tech professionals- Washington has launched a program to renew the much sought-after H-1B foreign work visas domestically.

This is for the first time in nearly two decades that a limited number of H-1B nonimmigrants will be able to renew their visas from within the US is H-1B Visa?The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China Visa renewal: DatesLaunched on January 29, the H1-B pilot renewal programme will run till 1 April a statement on Monday, the State Department said the pilot programme will accept applications from January 29, 2024, through April 1, 2024, or when all application slots are filled, whichever comes first slots for H1-B visa renewal domestically will be released on January 29, February 5, February 12, February 19, and February 26 Visa renewalThe H-1B foreign work visas renewal programme will allow H-1B visa holders who are currently in status to renew their visas in the US before a temporary trip abroad. An announcement in this regard was made during the historic State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year Visa renewal: Application limitThe State Department said the pilot programme is voluntary and it will allow approximately 4,000 applications each week, with 2,000 for applicants whose prior H-1B visas were issued by its diplomatic missions Canada, and another 2,000 for applicants whose prior H-1B visas were issued by US embassies and consulates in India Visa renewal: Application ProcessH-1B Visa applicants will only be able to apply through the portal. Applications will be handled on a first-received, first-processed basis until the weekly limit is reached.“Applicants who are unable to apply on one application date may reattempt application on any of the remaining application dates during the entry period. The application period will close when all application slots are filled or on April 1, 2024, whichever comes first,” it said Visa renewal: Application process durationThe estimated processing time will take six to eight weeks from the date the applicant's passport and other required documents are received by the state department State Department said all applications will be handled on a strict first-received, first-processed basis.

