Kerala: Police To Submit Second Charge Sheet Against 20 Accused In Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: The second phase of the charge sheet in the Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case will be submitted soon. There are 20 accused in the second phase. The accused have been booked charges including destroying evidence and helping the accused. The police informed that there is a possibility of conspiracy charges against some while preparing the final report. With this, the number of accused will be 35.

The family of V S Shan, a leader from SDPI who was killed a day before the murder of Ranjith, is questioning why justice hasn't been served for them yet, especially when there's a significant verdict in another murder case. Shan's parents told Asianet News that they believe some people are trying to disrupt the trial process. They're also suspicious about why the special prosecutors suddenly withdrew from the case.



The verdict in the murder case of Alappuzha lawyer and BJP OBC leader Ranjith Sreenivasan has made history in the state's judicial system. In an unprecedented move, the court has sentenced all 15 accused to death. On December 19, 2021, Ranjith Sreenivasan was brutally murdered in his residence near Vellakkinar, Alappuzha, as attackers invaded his home in the presence of his mother, wife, and daughter. The assault was perceived as retaliation for the killing of SDPI State Secretary KS Shan, who was fatally attacked on December 18 of the same year in Mannancherry, Alappuzha.

Alappuzha DySP NR Jayaraj completed the investigation and submitted the first charge sheet. The prosecution examined 156 witnesses and about a thousand documents were produced, including fingerprints, CCTV footage, route maps, etc. The court determined that the primary eight accused were directly involved in the murder, while the remaining individuals were found guilty of criminal conspiracy. The convicted individuals include Nizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Md Aslam, Salam, Abdul Kalam, Safaruddin, Munshad, Jazeeb, Navaz, Shemir, Nazeer, Zakir Hussain, Shaji, and Shamnaz.

