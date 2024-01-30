JDS Brought Outsiders To Create Ruckus In Hanuman Flag Riot Case: K'taka Congress Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a press conference held today, Agriculture and District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvaraya Swamy pointed fingers at the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS], blaming them for the untoward incidents during Monday's padayatra related to the Keragodu Hanuman flag eviction case. The Minister alleged that the padayatra was purely politically motivated and accused the JDS of bringing in outsiders to create unnecessary commotion.

He asserted that the people of Keragodu had no connection to the yatra and were not inclined towards such provocations. He expressed his concern that individuals from outside the district were deliberately brought in to incite trouble and disturb the peace. The Minister lamented the involvement of religion-based politics in the region, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to use the Keragodu case for electoral gains with the support of the JDS.

Addressing the BJP's alleged religious-political agenda in Mandya, he emphasized that the people of Mandya were not receptive to such tactics. He called out the BJP for what he termed "foolish" thinking and urged them to recognize the intelligence of the district's residents, who, he claimed, were focused on pro-development politics.

Reflecting on past elections, the Minister acknowledged losses in seven constituencies in 2018 but emphasized the party's commitment to quiet and constructive opposition. He criticized the opposition for what he deemed "petty politics" and attributed the 2023 electoral success to the public's recognition of their competence and dedication to development.

Responding to a question about potential disruptions to peace, Chaluvaraya Swamy warned of a "Shanti Yatra" (Peace March) if the tranquillity was disturbed again. He revealed that the police had recorded video evidence during the padayatra and affirmed that legal action would be taken against those responsible for any untoward incidents.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting the Keragodu case for electoral politics, the Minister claimed that the party was encouraging protests across the state to keep the issue alive. Chaluvaraya Swamy expressed confidence that the people were observant of these tactics and would respond appropriately during the upcoming elections.