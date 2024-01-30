(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
global industrial valves and actuators market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2022
to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.
The growth
is driven by the
increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities.
Modernizing plant facilities, in order to incorporate automation becomes an essential aspect of any manufacturing process. Furthermore, the
emerging trends in automation, including 3D simulation, will shape the competitive landscape of the global industrial sector. Present-day manufacturers
allocate a reasonable share of their annual budgets behind technologies that can modernize the manufacturing setup, yielding faster and better returns in the future.
For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023
to 2027)
-
Request a sample report
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2023-2027
Technavio has segmented the market based on
Product (Industrial quarter-turn valves, Multi-turn valves, Industrial control valves, and Industrial actuators), End-user (Chemical and petroleum industry, Water and wastewater industry, Power industry, Mining and minerals industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The
industrial quarter-turn valves segment
will be significant during the forecast period.
The surge
in greenfield projects in the water and wastewater industry, along with the maintenance of installed valves in existing industries
results in the growth of quarter-turn valves.
Industries globally upgrade their existing plants in order to increase production efficiency and reduce labor costs, which is expected to generate a
higher demand for the installation.
By geography, the global market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.
APAC will account for
43% of the global
growth during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historical data
(2017 to 2021) and forecast
size (2023
to 2027)
- Download a Sample Report
The increasing application of simulation software is the emerging trend that fuels the growth.
However, the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost manufacturers is a primary challenge hindering
growth.
Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
Request a
sample report!
What are the key data covered in this report?
CAGR
during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation
of the size and its contribution to
the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America A thorough analysis of the
competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Applications
The
industry offers a diverse range, including Ball, Butterfly, and Gate valves, alongside various actuators like Pneumatic, Electric, and Hydraulic types. Solutions cover Manual with focus on safety, control, and automation systems. Key factors include valve types, actuator options, and accessories, catering to applications such as pressure relief, cryogenic environments, and corrosion resistance, supported by maintenance services and repair kits.
Related Reports:
The
cryogenic valves market size is estimated to increase by USD 828.94 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
The
valves market in mining industry
size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.52 billion.
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging
trends and provide
actionable insights to help businesses identify
opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their
positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable
insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing
scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107789709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.