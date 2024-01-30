(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global industrial valves and actuators market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

The growth

is driven by the

increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities.

Modernizing plant facilities, in order to incorporate automation becomes an essential aspect of any manufacturing process. Furthermore, the

emerging trends in automation, including 3D simulation, will shape the competitive landscape of the global industrial sector. Present-day manufacturers

allocate a reasonable share of their annual budgets behind technologies that can modernize the manufacturing setup, yielding faster and better returns in the future.

For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast size (2023

to 2027)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Product (Industrial quarter-turn valves, Multi-turn valves, Industrial control valves, and Industrial actuators), End-user (Chemical and petroleum industry, Water and wastewater industry, Power industry, Mining and minerals industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



The

industrial quarter-turn valves segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The surge

in greenfield projects in the water and wastewater industry, along with the maintenance of installed valves in existing industries

results in the growth of quarter-turn valves.

Industries globally upgrade their existing plants in order to increase production efficiency and reduce labor costs, which is expected to generate a

higher demand for the installation.

By geography, the global market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC will account for

43% of the global

growth during the forecast period.



Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historical data

(2017 to 2021) and forecast

size (2023

to 2027)

The increasing application of simulation software is the emerging trend that fuels the growth.

However, the competitive pricing strategy of low-cost manufacturers is a primary challenge hindering

growth.



Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this report?



CAGR

during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation

of the size and its contribution to

the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

The

industry offers a diverse range, including Ball, Butterfly, and Gate valves, alongside various actuators like Pneumatic, Electric, and Hydraulic types. Solutions cover Manual with focus on safety, control, and automation systems. Key factors include valve types, actuator options, and accessories, catering to applications such as pressure relief, cryogenic environments, and corrosion resistance, supported by maintenance services and repair kits.

