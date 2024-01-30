UAE Weather: Chance Of Rainfall Tonight, Slightly Hazy Day Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 7:24 AM

The day will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, becoming cloudy over some Western and Coastal areas and extends Northward and Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall especially tonight and tomorrow morning.

The UAE will be affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the south-west, the NCM said on Tuesday.

Temperatures could be as high as 30oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28oC in Abu Dhabi and 27oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17oC in Abu Dhabi and 18oC in Dubai and 10oC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 75 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

