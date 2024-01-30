Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) FY24 Q2 Quarterly Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) provide the quarterly activities report for the period ending December 2023.
Highlights:
- Sales revenue of $1.8 million, up 96%
- Production of 0.16 PJ equivalent, up 60%
- Cash and equivalents at 31 December of $3.9 million
Managing Director's comment
"The December quarter results highlight the uplift given by Odin-1 production. Production increased 60%, and revenue 96%, notwithstanding being offline for a significant part of the quarter due to scheduled downstream maintenance. Odin-1 has performed steadily and strongly since coming online in September and reinforced our view of the significant potential of the field. Odin-1 is supplying into an attractive gas sales agreement and we are evaluating opportunities to better leverage the field's capabilities."
*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
Don Murchland
Investor relations
+61 439 300 932
