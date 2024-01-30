Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Executive Changes

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) advises the resignation of long serving Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary, Mr Brett Dickson.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Dickson for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best for the future.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lynden Polonsky as acting CFO and Mr Mark Licciardo as Company Secretary, effective immediately.

Mr Lynden Polonsky has over 20 years' experience withing the mining and finance sectors. He has completed merger, acquisition, divestment and capital markets transactions across a range of industries including natural resources, infrastructure and renewable energy. Mr Polonsky has worked for mining companies, leading global investment banks and was a founding partner at a boutique corporate advisory firm. Mr Polonsky has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree from the University of Melbourne and qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.

Mr Polonsky is the Company's Chief Development Officer and will now also assume the role of acting CFO.

Mr Mark Licciardo, of Acclime Corporate Services, has extensive experience working with Boards of ASX listed companies in the areas of corporate governance, accounting and finance and company secretarial practice. His expertise is in developing and guiding effective governance and he is considered a leader in this sector. His 40-year corporate career has encompassed executive roles in banking and finance, funds management, investment and infrastructure development. Mark was the Managing Director and founder of Mertons Corporate Services which was acquired by Acclime in 2022 and is currently Partner and Managing Director of Acclime's Listed Services division and a Nonexecutive Director of various public (incl. ASX listed) and private companies.

