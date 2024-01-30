Ed Sheeran's Wax Figure Arrives At Madame Tussauds Singapore Ahead Of His Sold-Out Mathematics Tour Concert

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2024 - English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will have his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore ahead of his Mathematics tour in the country for a limited period.





The wax figure will resonate with fans looking for a concert-like Sheeran; it features his recognisable stage persona and his iconic pose, dressed in a hoodie, black pants, and sneakers, with his guitar from stage concerts worldwide.



The hoodie features artwork from his 2021 hit album "=" and the subtle and low-profile look will resonate with his loyal fans. Visitors are welcome to share the stage with Ed Sheeran to create memorable tunes with the acoustic guitar while enjoying the magic of his charismatic performance and presence.



The "Perfect" singer's wax twin will be placed in the Music zone of Madame Tussauds Singapore alongside top stars Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Michael Jackson and will be among more than 80 other celebrity wax figures in the attraction. "We are pleased to have Ed Sheeran's wax figure in the attraction just in time for his Asia tour and his birthday this month." said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. "As many fans were not able to get tickets to his sold-out show, we hope that with his wax figure, fans will still be able to feel Sheeran's presence and enjoy the experience being up-close to him."



The arrival of Sheeran's wax figure is just in time for his Mathematics tour at the Singapore National Stadium as well as his intimate show at the Capitol Theatre. Fans can look forward to reliving their concert experience with his wax figure and enjoy 20% off admission tickets when they flash their concert tickets!



Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates her 10th year anniversary this year with an exciting line up of celebrity figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout year. Sign up to our e-newsletter and get updates on the upcoming concert promotions, such as the biggest concert event in March! Visit for more information.







Madame Tussauds Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With over 23 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees. See for more information and follow on Twitter



