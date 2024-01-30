(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB Offers Exclusive 10% Cashback Promotion for Taiwanese Cardmembers on Purchases in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES & TOKYO, Jan 31, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA), the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's international payment brand, JCB Co., Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive 10% cashback promotion tailored for JCB cardmembers in Taiwan on purchases made in the United States, effective February 1, 2024.







From February 1 through March 31, 2024[1] , JCB cardmembers from Taiwan[2] can enjoy a remarkable 10% cashback offer on cumulative in-store purchases totaling $100 or more in the U.S. when using their JCB card issued in Taiwan[3] . For more information on this exciting promotion, please visit the JCB Special Offers .

This exclusive initiative underscores JCB's commitment to delivering exceptional value and benefits to its cardmembers worldwide. By partnering with the Discover Network in the U.S., JCB is ensuring that its cardmembers can enjoy the rewards of travel while experiencing unparalleled convenience and savings.







"As a brand deeply rooted in Japanese hospitality, JCB is dedicated to enhancing the travel experiences of our esteemed cardmembers," said Yutaka Nakazawa, President & CEO of JCB USA. "We are thrilled to introduce this 10% cashback promotion, which reaffirms our commitment to providing rewarding opportunities and convenient services to our valued cardmembers in Taiwan."

JCB is consistently striving to extend beneficial promotions and services globally, reflecting its ethos of exceptional customer service and commitment to cardmember satisfaction. The launch of this cashback promotion reinforces JCB's efforts to enrich the journeys of its cardmembers, ensuring unforgettable travel experiences while enjoying exclusive perks.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

About JCB USA

JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA) is the U.S. subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand. Dedicated to providing exceptional payment solutions and services, JCB USA continues to redefine the standards of excellence in the payment industry.

[1] The promotion may end early if the promotion budget has reached its maximum limit.

[2] Cards issued by some issuers may not be eligible. Please refer to JCB Special Offers for further details.

[3] Up to $30 cashback per JCB card.

