8.72% CAGR Growth In Cosmetic Skin Care Market Due To The Presence Of Premium Brands - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic skin care market
is estimated to grow by
USD 79.37 billion from 2022
to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.
The growth
is notably driven by the presence of premium brands.
The premium skincare market is thriving, driven by affluent consumers investing in luxury brands. Premium skincare companies are leveraging digital platforms to enhance appeal, introducing innovative products like serums and retinol creams to address diverse skin concerns. Internationalization, with tourists contributing to sales, is a key growth factor. Leading players like L'Oreal and The Estee Lauder Companies emphasize facial, anti-aging, and body skincare products to bolster brand value and drive sales in this competitive segment.
For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
-
Request a free sample report
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2023-2027
Technavio has segmented the market based on
Product (Face skincare products, Body skincare products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The skincare market share growth by the face skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Face skin care products encompass a range of solutions like creams, lotions, toners, exfoliators, and serums, serving purposes like anti-aging, skin-whitening, and sun protection. Beyond these, they contribute to moisturizing, hydrating, and achieving a smooth, blemish-free appearance. Growth factors include an aging population and technological advancements in manufacturing. Premium products stimulating natural skin rejuvenation are anticipated to drive demand among fashion-conscious consumers and makeup artists.
By geography, the global cosmetic skin care market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.
APAC
is estimated to contribute
51% to the growth of the global cosmetics market during the forecast period.
The APAC region experiences significant growth in cosmetic skincare, driven by consumer preferences for products like skin-lightening creams. Companies engage in promotional efforts, utilizing advertisements and appealing packaging to showcase positive effects, attracting customers. The rise of specialty stores and increased cellular subscriptions enhance product awareness and availability. Online retailers, reaching semi-urban and rural areas, contribute to the growing demand for cosmetic skincare in APAC.
Insights on the
contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data
(2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
- Download a Free Sample Report
The increase in the number of distribution channels is a primary trend shaping the growth. Stringent regulations are
the major challenges restricting growth.
Insights on
Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
Request a
sample report!
Benefits of Cosmetic Skincare
Cosmetic skincare products offer various benefits for skin health and appearance. Moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, exfoliators, and masks provide hydration, nourishment, and cleansing. Sunscreens protect against UV damage, while anti-aging creams, eye creams, and acne treatments target specific skin concerns. Skin brighteners, spot treatments, and facial oils help improve skin tone and texture. Retinoids, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C serums, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid are known for their skincare benefits. Natural ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and CBD-infused products offer gentler options. Organic, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and sensitive skin formulations cater to various skin types and preferences. Cruelty-free and vegan skincare options are also available, along with probiotic skincare and hydrating mists for added benefits.
What are the key data covered in this report?
CAGR during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size
and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America A thorough analysis of the
competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Companies
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The cosmetic ingredients market size is estimated to grow
by USD 4,888.02 million at a CAGR of 7.08% between 2022 and 2027.
The Global Cosmetic Serum Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,394.77 million
at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2022 to 2027.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic
Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Segmentation by Product
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging
trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify
opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their
positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable
insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing
scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107789521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.