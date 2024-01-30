Critical Week For Ibovespa Amid Monetary Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, marked by the Ibovespa index, has seen a decline this week, dropping to 127,526.22 points, a reduction of 0.76%.



This dip arrives as Brazil and the U.S. discuss crucial interest rate decisions, affecting global market sentiments.



Investors are closely watching these monetary decisions, set for release tomorrow. The outcomes are essential for shaping market expectations throughout the year.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold its interest rate between 5.25 and 5.50%.



Market players are especially eager for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, looking for hints of possible monetary easing in the U.S.



In Brazil, there's a general consensus for a 0.50 percentage point cut in the Selic rate, potentially bringing it down to 11.25%.







This decision by Brazil's Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) could influence investor confidence and market trends.







Ibovespa's Critical Alert Zone and Market Dynamics







Ibovespa's latest downturn has brought it closer to the 126,400-point level, considered a critical alert zone by analysts.



Falling below this mark could signal a shift from the current uptrend to a short-term decline, with the next significant support at 124,800 points.



The index's performance might improve if the U.S. stock markets maintain their positive momentum.



Surpassing 129,100/400 points may fuel Ibovespa's recovery, nearing December's peak at 134,400 points.



Major stocks, such as Vale and Petrobras, have impacted Ibovespa's performance with their recent declines.



Vale's new low came despite meeting its annual iron ore production target, while Petrobras dropped even as international oil prices rose.



Gol Linhas Aéreas shares plummeted 27% due to a U.S. bankruptcy filing, leading to its removal from B3's indices.



Petz also experienced a 3.25% decline, with a neutral rating reinstated by Itaú BBA.



These market movements underscore the influence of both domestic and international monetary policies and economic indicators on Brazilian stocks.



The upcoming Fed and Copom decisions are crucial for determining the future direction of Ibovespa and overall investor sentiment.

