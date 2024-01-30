California Air Resources Board Names The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council F-Gas Reduction Incentive Program Third-Party Administrator

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The $65,000,000 program will support one of California's most impactful and cost-effective climate solutions

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoNatRefs –The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC ), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to advance climate-friendly natural refrigerants in supermarkets, today announced its appointment as third-party administrator for the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) F-gas Reduction Incentive Program (FRIP). The program aims to reduce high-global warming potential (GWP) emissions by incentivizing the adoption of climate-friendly-particularly ultra-low GWP (GWP less than ten)-technologies.





Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants are potent climate pollutants, and addressing them is one of the leading global climate solutions. However, upfront costs are a significant barrier to transitioning to climate-friendly refrigerants, especially for small and independent businesses and businesses operating in disadvantaged communities. These funds will help eliminate that barrier.

“We're honored to take on this important role and committed to the continued success of this groundbreaking program,” said Danielle Wright, executive director of NASRC.“Not only will FRIP support businesses across the state to transition to future-proof refrigerants, but it will also serve as a blueprint for other states to follow.”

Launched in 2020, FRIP initially provided $1,000,000 in funding to support food retail installations of low-GWP refrigeration equipment and proved to be one of the most impactful and cost-effective programs administered by CARB ($27/MTCO2e). With a $65,000,000 budget, this next phase of FRIP will drastically accelerate the transition of California's existing facilities to climate-friendly refrigerant alternatives and contribute to California's climate targets.

As the third-party administrator, NASRC and its subcontractors will support the program's implementation through stakeholder engagement, technical guidance for applicants and grantees, information sharing, workforce development activities and fund distribution.

NASRC will seek public feedback on the program design and will announce opportunities for public input in early 2024. Program eligibility and application dates will follow.

About the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council

The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC) is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit working to advance climate-friendly natural refrigerants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by traditional HFC refrigerants. We collaborate with stakeholders from across the industry, including over 55,000 food retail locations, to eliminate the barriers to natural refrigerants in supermarkets. For more information, visit nasrc , LinkedIn , Instagram , X and YouTube .

Contacts

Morgan Smith



...

585-217-2254

The post California Air Resources Board Names the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council F-gas Reduction Incentive Program Third-Party Administrator appeared first on Caribbean News Global .