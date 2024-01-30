Christoph Blocher's Final Speech To The Swiss People's Party

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Christoph Blocher: Seine letzte Rede vor der SVP (original)



Zurich ends at the foot of the Uetliberg hill. The snow-covered city centre is glowing, while the pitch-black forest looms above. At the edge of the forest is the Albisgüetli shooting range, where the People's Party under Blocher's leadership embarked on its journey, transforming into Switzerland's largest party.

Standing on the Albisgüetli stage, Blocher reminds his audience of how it all began. Exactly 36 years ago, young left-wingers wanted to abolish the Swiss army which would have ended the longstanding tradition of obligatory field shooting. Every Swiss soldier keeps a gun at home, and to ensure they remain familiar with their weapons, they are regularly called upon to practise their shooting. This is why Switzerland has so many shooting ranges.

Against this background, Blocher, who was a regimental commander of the army, decided in 1988 to confront those who sought to abolish the army. He called a meeting at Switzerland's largest gun clubhouse in what would become the first Albisgüetli conference.

“Exercise eye and hand for the fatherland,” is the motto of the shooters.“This is perfect for us,” says Blocher as he continues his Albisgüetli speech in which he often talks about“us”.

“Us versus them” has been the underlying message of almost everything Blocher has said during his political career.

Less flamboyant

Apart from possibly having lost some vigour in his voice, the 83-year-old Blocher doesn't have any obvious health issues. His appearance is less dominant, his gestures less flamboyant, and he is less confrontational. He has fought his battles and won his victories. He has even come to terms with his greatest defeat: when parliament voted him out of government in 2007. But he still seems to be ashamed of his power, which he has always denied having.