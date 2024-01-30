King, Egypt President Urge Continued Push For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in a phone call on Monday, stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination to push for a Gaza ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

His Majesty and President Sisi reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, stressing the need to enable Gazans to return to their homes, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two leaders warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on the international community to take action.

The King and President Sisi stressed their support for the Palestinians in gaining their full legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two leaders reaffirmed that there can be no peace nor prosperity in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.

