Yemen Ambassador Commends Ties With Jordan, Unveils Plans To Boost Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan Jalal Ibrahim has highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah's support for the Palestinian people and his efforts to end the war on Gaza, and provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn strip.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ambassador also hailed the King's rejection of displacement of Palestinians.

The ambassador also commended the air-drop relief aid operations carried out by the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army.



Ibrahim also voiced appreciation for Jordanian hospitality in hosting Yemeni people and providing them with support in education, healthcare and training.

He also praised Jordan's role in fostering peace in Yemen through hosting various Yemeni political parties for meetings in Amman.



The ambassador said that Jordan is a key gateway for Yemen in aviation, healthcare and education, adding that the two countries have multiple cooperation protocols in health, culture, media, agriculture and trade.

“Yemen views Jordan as a strategic hub with regional and international influence and as a centre for official and unofficial Yemeni activities.”

He also said Yemen intends to expand its investments in Jordan, including organising a forum for Yemeni businesspeople to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

On the Palestinian issue, Ibrahim reiterated its centrality in Yemeni foreign policy, stressing the importance of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders and in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasised that bolstering the Yemeni government's military and economic capabilities is crucial for restoring state institutions and enhancing regional and international security.