Shameful Tactics Of Lawyers Seeking To Avoid Justice For The Guilty

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

In Panama, judicial processes can easily be delayed, which often leads to impunity. These tactics are shamelessly practiced by lawyers who, certain that their clients are guilty, look for a way to prevent justice from reaching them.

Last week, the president of the Supreme Court referred to that, precisely, to the abuse to which the Law is subject when it becomes, ironically, an effective instrument of impunity. It is not that the accused lack defense, it is that they receive the justice they deserve.

But, in the face of clearly dilatory appeals, it is necessary to impose exemplary sanctions, because lawyers are auxiliaries of justice and, therefore, they should not be obstacles. The case of the lawyers of a former president who have dozens of tricks that prevent a final ruling in the case of this former official, who already has a conviction in two instances and who is now avoiding a final sentence at all costs, is notorious.

How long will we tolerate a lack of ethics, impudence and lack of scruples? This shameful spectacle is nothing more than a reflection of the scoundrel that stars in it and the clients it represents – LA PRENSA, Jan. 30.











