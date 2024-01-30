Astoria Venture Fund And Beefi Foundation Jointly Establish $50 Million Fund To Lead In Socialfi Industry

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Malaysia, 30th January 2024, Astoria Venture Fund, a renowned investment institution in Singapore, announced today a significant strategic partnership with BeeFi, a leading social finance platform. They will jointly establish a $50 million private fund dedicated to advancing BeeFi's token ecosystem, aiming to lead the future trends of the Web 3.0 industry.







Astoria Venture Fund, influential in technology, health, and energy sectors, partners with BeeFi, showcasing high recognition for BeeFi's business model and market potential, marking a significant investment in the Web 3.0 sector. This fund will focus on strengthening BeeFi's token ecosystem, providing substantial financial support and resource integration to accelerate its global development and innovation.

BeeFi Foundation is known for its advanced social finance model, combining the advantages of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. It creates new value and revenue channels for users through economic incentives and community participation. BeeFi's token ecosystem offers a platform for transactions, services, and promotional videos, and ensures community engagement and user loyalty through its unique computing power points system.

Representatives from Astoria Venture Fund emphasized the core goal of this partnership is to propel BeeFi as a leader in the Web 3.0 domain. This strategic investment will enable BeeFi to leverage Astoria Venture Fund's resources and expertise, expanding its market influence and enhancing its competitiveness in the social finance sector.

BeeFi Foundation stated this collaboration is a significant milestone in BeeFi's journey. With the investment and support from Astoria Venture Fund, BeeFi aims to achieve its long-term development goals more rapidly, accelerating the construction and optimization of its token ecosystem, and offering a richer and more diverse social finance experience to users.

The collaboration between Astoria Venture Fund and BeeFi Foundation not only symbolizes a strong union between the two companies but also indicates BeeFi's potential role in advancing the SocialFi social finance industry.

In the future, supported by Astoria Venture Fund, BeeFi will continue to leverage its innovative advantages in social finance and digital assets, leading the Web 3.0 industry towards new heights.