Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) Eyes Opportunities On Heels Of Record Milestone

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) , a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network as well as a holder of Bitcoin as an operational asset, has announced the milestone of surpassing over 325,000 in transaction routing volume across the company's global node network.“We are beginning to see a network effect taking place with 1,200% growth in transactions over the LN in the past two years as well as increasing interest and funding from venture capital companies,” said LQWD CEO Shone Anstey.“Our team is very excited and can foresee the opportunities for LQWD as the only publicly traded Bitcoin Lightning Network pure play within the rapidly growing eco-system. Furthermore, LQWD is firmly established as a LN-focused company with a revenue generating model in place to capture continued growth of the network and the associated transaction fee revenue.”

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Bitcoin Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.

