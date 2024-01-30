Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) Eyes Opportunities On Heels Of Record Milestone

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) , a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network as well as a holder of Bitcoin as an operational asset, has announced the milestone of surpassing over 325,000 in transaction routing volume across the company's global node network.“We are beginning to see a network effect taking place with 1,200% growth in transactions over the LN in the past two years as well as increasing interest and funding from venture capital companies,” said LQWD CEO Shone Anstey.“Our team is very excited and can foresee the opportunities for LQWD as the only publicly traded Bitcoin Lightning Network pure play within the rapidly growing eco-system. Furthermore, LQWD is firmly established as a LN-focused company with a revenue generating model in place to capture continued growth of the network and the associated transaction fee revenue.”
To view the full press release, visit
About LQWD Technologies Corp.
LQWD is a Bitcoin Lightning Network Liquidity Provider focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global mega trend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQWD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LQWDF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30012024000224011066ID1107789429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.